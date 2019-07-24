FedEx Cares donates $50K to St. Jude after special putt

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - FedEx was instrumental in securing the World Golf Championships FedEx St. Jude Invitational for Memphis. The company is also changing the world, and lives at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Since 2016 FedEx has really taken a role in changing the world. They launched FedEx Cares that year..and since then they've invested 200 million dollars in 200 communities across the world. Today FedEx unveiled a new plan called 50 by 50, and helped make a St. Jude patient's day.
"The goal is simple, to positively impact 50 million people around the world by our 50th anniversary,” said Raj Subramaniam, FedEx Corporation president and COO.
FedEx turns 50 years old in 2023 and by then it hopes to change the lives of 50 million people. But, on Wednesday FedEx once again stepped up to support its own city, giving 12-year-old St, Jude patient Dakota Cunningham an experience he'll never forget.
With Justin Rose, the #4 ranked golfer in the world as his caddy, Cunningham sank a putt to give $50,000 to St. Jude on behalf of FedEx Cares. It was a moment Dakota says he was prepared for.
"So I get chemo once a week. So I have three days that I don't feel good so I can't practice on those days. So most of the I'll be out four days a week practicing,” said Cunningham.
Before Dakota sank the putt for the big check, he helped Rose attempt the same feat from a further distance.
While Rose didn't succeed, he was heavily impacted by Dakota's strength in the face of serious adversity.
"He said, 'I want to come back out this week, but I might not be able to, because I have chemo tomorrow. Suddenly like this kind of really hits you about what he's going through. But his mentality, his mental spirit I think is going to be as important to him as the chemo will be. He just seemed like a little champ,” said Rose.
Cunningham also gave Rose a gift to wear on the course this week, which is very own wrist band that says “Dakota Strong.”
