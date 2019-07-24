Justin Thomas ready to ‘eat up’ course in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Justin Thomas, the 9th ranked golfer in the world, is one of 45 of the top 50 golfers in this week’s World Golf Championship FedEx St. Jude Invitational.
Thomas won the event last year when it was played for the final time at Bridgestone in Akron, Ohio. Now that it’s in Memphis, Thomas says he has his priorities in order.
“No, I’m excited to go get some barbecue at some point," Thomas said. “Try to check at least a barbecue spot or two out, but excited to go check out the golf course. I’ll try to go. I have a couple of buddies from the area, so maybe I’ll find a couple of places to go eat because I like food and we’ll see if we can find some good spots, but I know it’s going to be an enjoyable week.”
Thomas says it will probably take him at least a couple more days to get over jet lag from the trip here from the British Open.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.