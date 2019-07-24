$3K reward offered after guns stolen from Dyersburg store

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (WMC) - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms is offering a reward for the capture of a gun store thief in Dyersburg.
ATF officials said Cypress Creek Outdoors on Highway 51 was burglarized on July 20. The thief made off with seven firearms. Investigators did not specify what type of guns were stolen.
A $3,000 reward is being offered for help catching the suspect. ATF and National Shooting Sports Foundation are each offering $1,500.
“ATF works closely with members of the firearms industry to curb the criminal acquisition and misuse of firearms. ATF Special Agent in Charge, Marcus Watson said, “ATF’s Crime Gun Intelligence will leverage investigative resources combined with community partnerships to recover the stolen firearms.”
If you have any information on this gun theft, call ATF at 1-888-283-8477 or Dyersburg Police Department at 731-288-7022.
