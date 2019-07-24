Local peace activist victim of crime caught on surveillance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for two thieves that stole a man’s ATV while he, his wife and grandchildren were fast asleep.
This all happened just after 3 a.m. Monday morning. Reginald Johnson’s home surveillance camera recorded two men lurking around his Frayser home.
The men appear to go get bolt cutters to cut the lock to his backyard fence.
His backyard was where he stored his Camo 2300 ATV worth about $2,600.
The thieves are seen on surveillance having a hard time getting the 4-wheeler out of his backyard, but they eventually do so by pushing the ATV out of sight of the camera.
“It's just the principal part of it. Just taking it and I know it's probably gone now, but you know I just want people in the neighborhood to be aware,” said Johnson.
Johnson says he was the very first homeowner on Knob Drive. He and his wife moved in right after they married in 1986.
“I always wanted to move to Frayser because I thought Frayser was moving into the big leagues,” said Johnson.
Over the years, Johnson has been featured on WMC Action News 5 numerous other times. In the summer of 2014 his home was shot up in the early morning hours.
Months later on Halloween night in 2014, his son Samuel Johnson was murdered.
Home surveillance cameras caught the last moments of his son's life.
Those same cameras caught the moment he became yet another victim in a different crime, thieves stealing the ATV that he bought for his grandkids.
Ironically, he never used it because he was too scared for them to ride it.
“It's so much happening now and if they had been riding it and someone seen it they might of pulled a gun on them and took it,” said Johnson.
This Frayser activist who started the non-profit “Stop the Violence. Let them Live” says he's sick of the crime in the neighborhood that means so much to him.
If you have any information in this case, you’re asked to call Crimestoppers at (901) 528-CASH.
