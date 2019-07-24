Matthew Wolff looking to learn in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Matthew Wolff is already one of the hottest golfers on the PGA Tour, and he’s just getting started. The 20-year old just turned pro this year and won in only his third PGA start at the 3M Open in early July.
Wolff says he still learning how to handle the rigors of playing as a professional.
“I learned a lot at the 3M for me winning,” Wolff said. “You know, how to handle that pressure coming down the stretch. And some of the things--keeping a level head and not letting myself get too far ahead of myself or anything like that. But I think the biggest thing is playing with these players at such a high level, and this amazing...I mean TPC Southwind.”
There’s one more practice round for the pros on Wednesday at Southwind before tee off of the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational Thursday at 11 a.m.
