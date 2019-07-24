Memphis Police work to determine whether nearby shootings are related

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | July 24, 2019 at 4:50 PM CDT - Updated July 24 at 4:51 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating two nearby shootings that happened within minutes of each other.

The first shooting occurred at South Parkway West, near Arkansas Street.

Male shot in front of Parkway Grocery (source: WMC-TV)
A man was shot in front of Parkway Grocery and was taken to Regional One Health in critical condition.

Police say the suspect fled the scene in a silver SUV with a black quarter panel on the diver’s side.

The second shooting happened at West Frank and Castex.

Man shot at West Frank Avenue and Castex Street (source: WMC-TV)
One male was shot and rushed to the hospital in non-critical condition.

According to investigators, the suspects were possibly driving a silver SUV.

It is unknown if these shootings are connected at this point.

This is a developing story.

