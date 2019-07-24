Memphis Police work to determine whether nearby shootings are related

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating two nearby shootings that happened within minutes of each other.
The first shooting occurred at South Parkway West, near Arkansas Street.
A man was shot in front of Parkway Grocery and was taken to Regional One Health in critical condition.
Police say the suspect fled the scene in a silver SUV with a black quarter panel on the diver’s side.
The second shooting happened at West Frank and Castex.
One male was shot and rushed to the hospital in non-critical condition.
According to investigators, the suspects were possibly driving a silver SUV.
It is unknown if these shootings are connected at this point.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.