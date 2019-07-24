Musicians kick off golf weekend with show to benefit St. Jude

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The week of events for the World Golf Championship St. Jude Invitational kicked off with the St. Jude Jam on Tuesday night.
The night of music was a private event to benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, and included lead vocalists from bands like Journey, Spin Doctors, Jefferson Starship and more.
Afterward, the musicians had high praise for St. Jude and all they do.
“I’ve always been a fan of the hospital and the great things that St. Jude has always done, way back when I was with Journey, we got the opportunity to visit the kids and visit the hospital and it’s always stuck with me,” singer Steve Augieri said. "Don’t Stop Believing is a special song. It has so many meanings, but today it latched onto St. Jude and the great hope that they give everybody.”
Singer Chris Barron of Spin Doctors said he jumped at the opportunity to do the event.
"They asked me to do it and I was really delighted. I’ve just followed this cause forever and I think that the highest calling of a society is to protect its weakest members and that’s exactly what they do,” Barron said.
Al Paris of Koll & the Gang had a similar sentiment on the hospital.
"It’s such an amazing feeling to be apart of this event and visiting the hospital today, you know my heart melted it’s just a great thing,” Paris said. "This city has built such a wonderful place for these kids, for the research for St. Jude and I just hope they take away just that alone from it."
Guests were also able to bid on one-of-a-kind items with all those proceeds also benefiting St. Jude.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.