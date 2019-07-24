Old photos emerge of Ally Kostial and murder suspect Brandon Theesfeld

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Photos have surfaced of a 21-year-old college student who was found dead last weekend in a remote area about 20 minutes away from the University of Mississippi smiling next to the man now accused of her murder.
Images of Ally Kostial and 22-year-old Brandon Theesfeld remain on her profile on the image-sharing site VSCO. The photos were uploaded in December 2016.
Authorities haven’t commented on the nature of Kostial’s and Theesfeld’s relationship. Neither have their families.
What has been confirmed is that Kostial and 22-year-old Brandon Theesfeld were both business students at the University of Mississippi.
Theesfeld is accused of shooting and killing Kostial who was found dead Saturday morning at Buford’s Ridge near Sardis Lake.
Lafayette County deputies were doing a routine patrol in Harmontown, Mississippi when they discovered her body.
Sources told WLBT that Kostial had been shot multiple times.
Memphis police assisted Mississippi law enforcement officials in taking Theesfeld into custody for questioning Monday. He was later arrested.
Theesfeld faced a judge for the first time Tuesday morning after being charged with murder, but no bond was set. He remains in jail in Lafayette County.
Since his arrest, Ole Miss confirmed Theesfeld has been suspended from the university.
Major Alan Wilburn with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department says they are waiting on Theesfeld’s lawyer to file a motion for a bond hearing.
