Police searching for gas station robbery suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is currently on the lookout for a burglary suspect.
On July 21, a man entered the Valero Gas Station located at 2690 North Watkins Street and approached the cashier. Armed with a handgun, the suspect demanded cash from the register and took off on foot after taking the money.
The suspect is described as a dark-skinned man and was wearing a black ball cap, a gray shirt and dark pants at the time of the robbery. He also wore a white shirt over the lower half of his face.
Anyone with information regarding the suspect is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 528-Cash.
