Prominent attorneys to take on Ally Kostial murder suspect’s case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For the first time, Lafayette County investigators spoke about the murder of 21-year-old Ole Miss student Ally Kostial.
However, the comments were brief and included no specifics about the case.
Investigators said the preliminary autopsy had returned and showed that Kostial died of multiple gunshot wounds. They have officially deemed her death as a homicide.
Sources told WLBT that Kostial was shot multiple times, only in the torso and stomach area. There are still lingering questions about the suspect and victim in this case.
Friends describe the relationship between Kostial and her accused killer as complicated.
The suspect, 22-year-old Brandon Theesfeld, first appeared before a judge Tuesday on a murder charge. Officials said his bond hearing won’t happen until Theesfeld’s attorney Swayze Alford requests it.
“No bond hearing today. No bond hearing,” said Major Alan Wilburn, Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department. “There’s really no time limit, you know. It’s just when the lawyer feels like doing it.”
We’ve learned that well-known Mid-South Attorneys Steve and Tony Farese will take on Theesfeld’s case.
Kostial, who is from the St Louis area, was found shot to death multiple times at Sardis Lake on Saturday morning.
Theesfeld was tracked down Monday morning at a gas station in Memphis after Memphis Police were tipped off by a Southaven Task Force.
He lived at an apartment complex off Old Taylor Road in Oxford. Neighbors said they didn’t know him that well but would occasionally hear parties in his apartment and see him going to the gym.
Theesfeld is from Fort Worth, Texas.
He was cited in Oxford in 2017 for public drunkenness and possession of a false ID. He received community service for the drunkenness charge and paid fines on the ID charge.
A report from Walton County, Florida shows Theesfeld was cited in 2015 for being in possession of alcohol while underage and issued a warning for a fake ID. He paid $350 in that case.
Social media shows Kostial and Theesfeld knew each other.
Photos from Kostial’s VSCO account on showed the two Ole Miss students in pictures together, dating back to 2016.
Since word of Kostial's murder, multiple students who knew the two have come forward to WMC Action News 5 saying the two have a complicated history.
Mississippi authorities have remained silent.
Kostial's sorority released the following statement on Facebook Tuesday night:
"We hope that those who were closest to Ally can find peace as they reflect on the lasting impact she made on the lives of her family members and friends."
Kostial's family has not commented publicly since word broke Tuesday of an arrest in the case.
Theesfeld’s attorney has not yet discussed when the bond hearing will take place.
