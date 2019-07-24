Rape case dismissed against ex-UofM football player Ernest Suttles

“On October 15, 2017, Ernest Suttles woke up expecting to play in a football game for the University of Memphis against Navy. Instead he was arrested and charged with rape. Although Mr. Suttles has always maintained his innocence, he was summarily removed from the team and barred from campus. Mr. Suttles was able to obtain his Masters degree remotely, but he certainly missed out on numerous academic, athletic and employment opportunities as a result of these accusations. Twenty months after his arrest the charges against Mr. Suttles were dismissed. Mr. Suttles is relieved by this resolution and looks forward to continuing to be a productive member of this community.”

Blake Ballin