Rape case dismissed against ex-UofM football player Ernest Suttles

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A rape case involving a one-time star football player for the University of Memphis was dismissed Wednesday.
Ernest Suttles was a senior at the UofM and the starting defensive lineman when he was charged with rape. He was arrested just hours before he was set to take the field Oct. 15, 2017.
According to the initial police report, officers responded to a Memphis hospital the day before for an assault. The report says the complainant had been in a sexual relationship with Suttles for several months before the alleged incident occurred at his house.
Four days before his arrest, Suttles was named Scholar-Athlete of the Month by Center for Athletic Academic Services at the UofM.
Coaching staff his arrest “embarrassing to our football team." He was dismissed from the team as the case played out.
On Wednesday, the case was dismissed nearly two years after Suttles’ arrest. Court documents show the case was labeled “nolle prosequie” and that the "state cannot carry its burden of proof onto the elements of this offense.
Suttles’ attorney, Blake Ballin, released the following statement to WMC:
