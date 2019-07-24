Sports, Hollywood collide at the Danny Thomas Celebrity-AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The inaugural Danny Thomas Celebrity-AM used star power and golf to help support St Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
While some celebrity amateur golfers weren’t so sure about their golf game they were all sure of the cause they were here to help.
“I like golfing,” said Colton Underwood, The Bachelor. “It’s a love hate sport.”
“I’ve been a golfer my whole life,” said Kathryn Newton, actress. “So sometimes people don’t know if I’m a golfer or actor.”
While the professional golfers get ready for the FedEx St. Jude Invitational this weekend, pro athletes like Terrell Owens, JR Smith and Joe Theismann hit the links at Spring Creek Ranch in Collierville. They were joined by big and small screen celebrities like Season 23 Bachelor Colton Underwood and Bachelor host Chris Harrison.
“Thanks to Memphis for the Chamber of Commerce weather,” said Harrison.
“This is my first time with Chris [Harrison] outside of production so I’m looking forward to spending time with him, and he’s an awesome golfer,” said Underwood.
Harrison doesn’t disagree with that!
“I’m a lot better than Colton,” said Harrison. “He’s too good looking and too big to play golf.”
Harrison said he’s been playing golf more now that The Bachelorette just finished filming. Actress Kathryn Newton also has a break in her schedule since her popular HBO show Big Little Lies just ended.
She's happy to spend that break with St. Jude.
“It’s great to be here to benefit St. Jude,” said Newton. “I’ve been supporting St. Jude for a couple years now.”
This is all part of Danny Thomas' mission when he started St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The actor realized he could use his celebrity for good.
“I believe if you have a platform it’s your right and duty to give back,” said Underwood.
“If anything, I love that golf brings that to the table,” said Harrison. “It opens a lot of doors.”
Many of the participants will stay in Memphis for part of the week as they plan to visit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
