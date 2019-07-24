Tax-free days return this weekend for Tenn., Miss.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Now is the time to start your back-to-school shopping.
The tax-free holiday begins Friday, July 26 at 12:01 a.m. for both Tennessee and Mississippi.
The holiday then ends at different times for the two states.
"The one in Tennessee runs through Sunday at midnight, but the Mississippi one is only through Saturday at midnight,” Director of Marketing for the Better Business Bureau, Nancy Crawford explained.
There are several guidelines to be aware of before you start shopping, including a change to Mississippi’s tax-free weekend.
“In the past, Mississippi has only offered the tax free savings on clothing items, but this year they’re adding school supplies as well,” Crawford said.
The tax-free deal only applies to clothing, footwear and school/art supplies less than $100 per item.
But to avoid overspending, Crawford recommends making a list of items that you need and bringing it with you.
“Stick to your list, decide what your budget is before you go shopping, and know the prices that those items are normally sold for,” she said.
The tax-free weekend is also applied online.
Arkansas will have their tax-free holiday one week after, starting on August 3.
