TDOT wrapping up $54 million MEMFix project to rehab bridges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Over the next few weeks TDOT will wrap up the last bit of the MEMFix 4 project. It’s been year and a half-long project to update and repair four Memphis bridges.
TDOT says the final bit of work will be mostly cosmetic.
“Replacing this Poplar Avenue corridor was important to us. We want to minimize the impact on the traffic so we did use an Accelerated Bridge Construction method to replace two Poplar bridges, a railroad bridge and did some major repairs on Park Avenue,” said Brandon Akins, TDOT operations district engineer.
It was a $54 million bridge rehabilitation project to replace or repair the four bridges in east Memphis, and it was TDOT Akins’ job to oversee the massive project.
“We were able to complete the project by using a lot of nighttime lane closures and we used 12 weekend closures where we would close the interstate from Friday night through Monday morning to accelerate the work,” he said.
Those closures led to minor headaches for drivers forced to divert onto surface streets to get to their destination during those weekends. TDOT says, unlike the flyover construction process, it received few complaints from drivers about this project.
Now all that’s left are minor touch-ups before removing the final construction signs from the highway allowing TDOT to officially cross this project off the to-do list.
This type of accelerated construction is only one of three projects like it in the state.
TDOT is now considering other upcoming projects to get the same type of quick completion in our area.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.