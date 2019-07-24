2 Tigers added to national preseason honors list

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two Tigers previously named to national watch lists added more to their resume.
Bryce Huff makes the preseason list for the Bronco Nagurski Trophy for the best college football linebacker. He’s also on the Bednarik Watch List for the nation’s top defensive player.
And another honor for Tiger Dustin Woodard as he added the Outland Trophy watch List to his selection as a player to watch for the Rimington Award.
The Outand is for the Nation’s most outstanding interior offensive lineman. The Rimingon goes to the country’s top center.
The Tigers open the season against Ole Miss on Saturday, August 31, 11 a.m. at the Liberty Bowl.
