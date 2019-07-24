Top golfers tee up smiles at St. Jude

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The much anticipated World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational tees off Thursday.
Tuesday, some of the world's top golfers took time out of their preparation for the tournament to visit the children at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Chez Reavie, Max Roma and Bryson DeChambeau spent time with kids who could use a smile.
“I hope that they forget that they're sick and that they can just be a kid. Kind of let their hair down and have fun. And when I was talking to some of the pros before they went and started interacting with of the kids they said to me they were looking forward to being a kid too,” said Rick Shadyac, ALSAC CEO.
“It's fun. It's special to be able to come out and kind of get them away, and they're all facing tough situations, and get them out of that zone for a little bit and just putt and laugh and help them make putts,” said Reavie.
The kids received hands-on advice on how to sink the million dollar putt they're all hoping to do themselves later this week. However, Tuesday was all about fun.
What the kids didn't know is that they were making just as much of an impact on the golfers as the golfers made on them.
“Just kind of how happy they are. How they're in tough situations and they're laughing and joking and you know it's definitely an eye opener and it makes you want to appreciate everything in life,” said Reavie.
“It's always a great reminder that a bogey isn't so bad you know? Hopefully I'll be able to keep that in mind this week,” said Roma.
St. Jude says increased revenue from the new World Golf Championships event will increase the amount donated toward their goal of helping kids beat their life-threatening cancer. It will also help cure children all over the world.
“To reach audiences around the globe, to let them know about the lifesaving work that’s taking place right here in Memphis, Tennessee,” said Shadyac.
