Unseasonably pleasant through the end of the week

A fantastic afternoon continues with sunshine and temperatures in the mid 80s. Humidity levels will remain low, which is not typical for this time of year. Winds will be north at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Winds: NE 5-10 mph. Low: 64.
REST OF THE WEEK: This unseasonably mild weather will actually stick around for a couple more days, but temperatures will slowly climb as we head into the weekend. Highs will be in the mid 80s Thursday and upper 80s Friday with more sunshine and low humidity. Overnight lows will drop to the mid to upper 60s.
WEEKEND: It will be slightly warmer and more muggy. Highs will be back to near 90 degrees with a heat index around 95. Saturday will be dry, but a pop-up shower is possible Sunday afternoon.
NEXT WEEK: A few downpours are possible on Monday and Tuesday with a more southerly flow, but rain will be hit or miss those days. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 80s. It will likely stay more muggy Wednesday through Friday with a stray shower or storm possible each afternoon.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @spencerstorm5
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.