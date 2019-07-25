Ally Kostial’s roommate: I could see Ally being kind to the ‘most evil of person’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The roommate of murdered Ole Miss student Ally Kostial is talking about the loss of her friend as new surveillance video is released showing Kostial’s last moments.
“Ally was pure light. She was happy, even when she was sad,” said Lauren Riddick.
Lauren Riddick was in the Memphis area over the weekend when she got a call from a Mississippi detective, telling her that her former roommate and friend had been murdered.
“He told me,” she said. “It was complete disbelief and shock.”
It’s taken her days to process the news.
“I posted a letter I wrote to Ally on Instagram, and I got a lot of comments back, saying I’m so sorry for your loss. And the first thing that came to my head was, I’m so sorry for your loss because you didn’t know her, and I did,” she said.
Riddick says she last saw Kostial in May at the end of the semester. They lived together for a year and a half and became quite close. Kostial, a rising junior, was a random roommate who joined Riddick, who was a senior, along with two of her friends. Riddick says the four hit it off.
Surveillance video just released shows Kostial Friday night on the Oxford square leaving Funky’s bar hours before her body was found at Sardis Lake.
Another Ole Miss student, 22-year-old Brandon Theesfeld, has been charged with her murder. The motive remains unknown.
A friend shared new video and images of Theesfeld Thursday. The Fort Worth, Texas student has been described by those who knew him as someone who liked to party.
Riddick said the relationship between Kostial and Theesfeld was complicated and Kostial may have become a victim of her own goodwill.
Mississippi investigators have not released any details about the history between Kostial and Theesfeld.
“The thing about Ally was that she was so kind that I could see herself being kind to even the most evil of person. And not really seeing them for who they are,” she said. “I think that’s how she could’ve gotten wrapped back up into the same situation over and over.”
