Another big inning powers Cardinals past Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WMC) - While it wasn’t as big as the 10-run frame the Cardinals put up on Tuesday night, Wednesday’s second inning proved to be just as lethal.
Trailing 2-0, the Cardinals hit three home runs in the inning, all two-run shots, from Paul DeJong, Andrew Knizner, and Paul Goldschmidt.
The home run was Knizner’s first career home run in the majors as he fills in for the injured Yadier Molina.
DeJong wasn’t done their either. He went long twice more in the game, becoming the first Cardinals shortstop to do so in the modern era.
Cardinals go on to win it 14-8.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.