Attorneys claim Lorenzen Wright abused ex-wife before he was murdered

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sherra Wright faces up to 30 years in prison for facilitating the murder of her ex-husband, former NBA star Lorenzen Wright. She pleaded guilty to the charge Thursday in a surprise court appearance.
After the hearing, Wright’s attorneys discussed the couple’s marriage. Attorney Juli Ganguli said there was detailed abuse of Lorenzen Wright on both Sherra Wright and their children.
“Mr. Wright would not leave her alone, and she recruited Billy Turner to kill Mr. Wright,” Ganguli said.
Ganguli said they have witnesses to the beatings and they would have gone into detail in a trial. He called it a “scorched Earth defense” because in the end, Wright was guilty of the crime.
“The beatings weren’t just confined to Sherra. The children were the victims of the beatings too,” Ganguli said. “And I get nobody wants to hear that. It would be a scorched Earth defense, but in the end it might lead to a first-degree murder conviction, and that’s not something I could risk."
Wright’s attorneys said she felt she was in a bad position and couldn’t get away.
Lorenzen Wright disappeared in July 2010. On July 28, 10 days after Wright’s disappearance, his body was found in the woods in Memphis’ outskirts.
The case went cold for seven years, until Billy Turner was charged with Lorenzen Wright’s murder in December 2017. Sherra Wright was arrested 10 days later.
Sherra is the mother of Lorenzen’s six children and moved to Riverside, California, after successfully suing to obtain access to her ex-husband’s life insurance and retirement funds.
