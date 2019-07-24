Change in the pattern this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Clear WIND: NE 5 LOW: 64
THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny WIND: NE 5-10 HIGH: 86
THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear WIND: S 5 LOW: 66
THIS WEEK: We can expect another mild day with below average temperatures tomorrow and another cool night tomorrow night. Friday will be mostly sunny and slightly warmer with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s.
THE WEEKEND: A southerly flow will bring in moisture from the Gulf making for a muggier day Saturday along with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 80s with lows near 70. Sunday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower along with highs again in the upper 80s and lows in the lower 70s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of an afternoon shower and highs in the upper 80s with lows in the lower 70s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a slightly better chance of a shower and highs in the mid 80s with lows in the lower 70s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy warm and muggy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower along with highs in the upper 80s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: Ron ChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @RonChilders
