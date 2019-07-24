Change in the pattern this weekend

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of an afternoon shower and highs in the upper 80s with lows in the lower 70s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a slightly better chance of a shower and highs in the mid 80s with lows in the lower 70s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy warm and muggy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower along with highs in the upper 80s.