Everything you need to know ahead of WCG FedEx St. Jude Invitational

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The World Golf Championship FedEx St. Jude Invitational is officially here.
Many of the world's best golfers are in Memphis for the event, which tees off at 11:20 a.m. Thursday.
Fans will converge on TPC at Southwind early as gates open at 10 a.m. If you're heading out to the event, there is plenty to know before you go.
Free parking will be open at May Soccer Complex on Quince Road. You'll have to take a short shuttle to the main entrance from there.
You can also Uber. They have a pickup and drop off location, so when you order, just search “WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational.”
Before you go inside, know what you can and cannot bring. These items are NOT allowed inside:
- No bags larger than a small purse 6”x6” including carrying cases, backpacks, camera bags, or chair bags
- No clear plastic, vinyl, or other carry items larger than 12”x6”x12”
- No plastic, metal, glass cups, cans, or containers of any kind except for medical or infant needs
- No computers or laptops
- No fireworks or laser pointers
- No lawn or over-sized chairs
- No seat cushions in a carrying case or that have pockets or compartments
- No pets, except for service animals
- No knives, firearms or weapons of any nature
- No video cameras (All Week)
- No point and shoot, film or DSLR cameras (During Competition Rounds)
- No motorcycles, mopeds, tricycles, bicycles (whether or not motor-driven), skateboards, hoverboards, or other similar devices will be permitted to be operated on or within tournament property. Motorized scooters or other personal transportation devices are prohibited if not used as a mobility aid by individuals with mobility impairment
You can bring in collapsible chairs without a cover and food, as long as it’s in a resealable plastic bag no bigger than a gallon. Phones, tablets and other devices must be left on silent due to PGA Tour policy. Phone calls are only allowed in designated areas.
