Funeral services announced for Ally Kostial

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - Funeral services have been announced for Ole Miss student, Alexandria Madison Kostial.
Kostial was found dead Saturday morning by a deputy with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department. She had been shot eight times in the abdomen.
Her body was found near a lake at a remote fishing camp.
Services will be held at Concordia Kirkwood Lutheran Church at 505 S. Kirkwood Rd. in St. Louis, Missouri.
Public visitation will be Friday July 26th from 4:00-8:00 p.m.
The public funeral service will be Saturday, July 27th at 10:00 a.m.
Thoughts and condolences can be shared on this website.
