‘Hamilton’ actress has Memphis ties

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Walking in Memphis is familiar territory for Nikisha Williams, but she never thought she would be back performing in a Broadway musical.
"The opportunity to come back to Memphis has been so humbling and so great because it's my second home,” said Williams.
Williams is an ensemble member and under study for the Schuyler sisters in the award-winning Broadway Musical, Hamilton.
She says it's an honor to perform in any city, but after spending three years in the Bluff City as a choir teacher at White Station high school, this stop on the tour is extra special.
"I was here for three years while I was teaching and developed a lot of relationships with a lot of people here in the community worked a lot with community theater here so coming back here it's been great to kind of catch up with everyone,” said Williams.
While in Memphis, Williams worked with Playhouse on the Square and Opera Memphis in shows including Hairspray and Memphis the Musical.
"I just love the culture and the atmosphere and the diversity here. There's so much to do as far as any profession but especially my profession of the arts,” said Williams.
While not on stage, Williams made it a point to stop at some of her Memphis favorites
"Definitely Central BBQ, I've been to local, I went to Hueys and got that A1 burger which I love, I brought everyone in my cast Gibson's donuts because they had to try the maple bacon donuts,” said Williams.
And she says this "homecoming" is a reminder of how far she's come and how far she still wants to go.
"I would love to get transferred to the Hamilton in New York and kind of sit down there, but Broadway… staying in New York and having a Broadway credit would be next on the agenda,” said Williams.
Hamilton runs at the Orpheum through Sunday.
There is a lottery to win $10 tickets to see the show. You must enter by 9 a.m. the day before the performance you want to catch.
Winners are notified around 11 a.m. the day before the show.
