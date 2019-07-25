Hot but not too humid this afternoon

By Spencer Denton | July 25, 2019 at 11:14 AM CDT - Updated July 25 at 11:14 AM

Plenty of sunshine for this afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 80s. It will remain less muggy once again with a northeast wind at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Winds: NE 5-10 mph. Low: 64.

FRIDAY: Highs will close to 90 with more sunshine. It will be slightly more humid. Winds will be southeast at 5-10 mph. Overnight lows will drop to the upper 60s.

WEEKEND: It will be slightly warmer and more muggy. Highs will be back to near 90 with a heat index around 95. Expect a partly cloudy sky both days. Most of the weekend looks dry but there could be a stray shower Sunday afternoon. Lows at night will be in the low 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday looks similar to the weekend with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. A few downpours are possible Tuesday, but it will be hit or miss. It will likely stay more muggy Wednesday through Friday with a stray shower or storm possible each afternoon. Highs will remain in the mid 80s to around 90.

