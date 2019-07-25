Lorenzen Wright’s mother makes passionate plea to Sherra: ‘All I want is my grandkids’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Lorenzen’s mother Deborah Marion spoke directly to Sherra Wright in the courtroom after Wright pleaded guilty to the murder of Lorenzen Wright.
Sherra Wright pleaded guilty to facilitation of murder of Lorenzen Wright, her ex-husband. She faces up to 30 years in prison.
After the plea, Marion thanked Sherra Wright for giving her beautiful grandchildren and said she just wants to see them.
“It’s okay to talk to grandma,” Marion said. “We still love them. That is all I want is my grandkids. That’s it. I just hate what happened to my child. But he has some nice looking kids for his grandma. They want to see me, I want to see them.”
Lorenzen Wright disappeared in July 2010. On July 28, 10 days after Wright’s disappearance, his body was found in the woods in Memphis’ outskirts.
The case went cold for seven years, until Billy Turner was charged with Lorenzen Wright’s murder in December 2017. Sherra Wright was arrested 10 days later.
Marion said she was able to keep calm in the courtroom after thinking about her grandchildren. Marion said she is satisfied with the sentence because Lorenzen’s family can attend parole hearings, but she will push for Wright to serve the full 30 years.
“My son is serving life,” she said.
Marion made a point to look Sherra Wright in the eyes when discussing her grandchildren.
“She failed me,” Marion said.
Marion’s uncle said the family feels relief and he said he can forgive Sherra.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.