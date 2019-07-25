Man charged with running person over outside restaurant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police arrested the man they said ran over a person trying to stop a fight outside a Whitehaven restaurant.
Frederick Booker is charged with aggravated assault and domestic violence.
The incident happened Monday morning outside Marlowe's on Elvis Presley Boulevard.
Police said Booker punched his cousin several times in the head because she was friends with his ex-girlfriend.
Another man saw what was happening and exchanged words with Booker.
As the bystander got to his car, police said Booker ran over him with his SUV, dragging the man and causing several broken bones.
