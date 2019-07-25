Sherra Wright makes unexpected appearance in court

Sherra Wright makes unexpected appearance in court
(Source: WMC Action News 5)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | July 25, 2019 at 10:24 AM CDT - Updated July 25 at 10:24 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sherra Wright is making an unexpected appearance in court. She is charged with the murder of her ex-husband, former NBA star Lorenzen Wright.

Lorenzen Wright disappeared in July 2010. On July 28, 10 days after Wright’s disappearance, his body was found in the woods in Memphis’ outskirts.

Lorenzen Wright (Source: Shelby County District Attorney's Office
The case went cold for seven years, until Billy Turner was charged with Lorenzen Wright’s murder in December 2017. Sherra Wright was arrested 10 days later. Both were charged with first-degree murder and pleaded not guilty.

Police believe that Turner and Sherra knew each other at the time of the murder, and worked with a third person to help them.

Sherra is the mother of Lorenzen’s six children and moved to Riverside, California, after successfully suing to obtain access to her ex-husband’s life insurance and retirement funds.

Wright and Turner are set to begin a trial in September for the murder.

