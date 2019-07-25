Shooting leaves woman’s home riddled with bullets

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Multiple shootings with multiple victims made for a violent Wednesday afternoon in one South Memphis neighborhood.
One elderly woman had to dodge bullets in her own home.
“As you can see this is my mother's bedroom. She was lying here in the bed at the time of the shooting,” said Sandra Jones, whose mother’s home was shot at.
Sandra Jones' 86-year-old mother's home looks like a war zone with bullet holes in the wall, in the shower and in the furniture.
“Then there's another smaller hole which indicate there were two different guns,” said Jones.
Bullets apparently shattered her sister's car parked out front. Spent casings on the floor.
“You just found that? I found that outside as I was getting out of the car. It was on the curb,” said Jones.
All of this happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Mallory in the Riverside Community.
Coincidently, there were two other shootings around the same time within two miles of each other.
Near South Parkway and Arkansas street a man was critically shot outside a grocery store.
Another man was shot about a mile and a half away on Frank Avenue.
A woman on the scene there says her adult son was the victim.
Memphis Police said he suffered non-critical injuries.
“It seems there's a hole here,” said Jones.
Jones grew up in the community and blames all the violence on a lack of jobs and lack of good parenting
She says until things get better, she’s going to take different measures.
“It also makes me think I’m going to go to the gun range after I buy me a gun and I’m going to wear it on my hip as if I’m the police,” said Jones.
