SURVEILLANCE: Video shows last night Ally Kostial was seen alive
By Josh Carter | July 24, 2019 at 10:19 PM CDT - Updated July 25 at 4:28 AM

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - Oxford police have released video of the last night Ally Kostial was seen alive.

In this video, you can see Kostial as she was leaving a bar on the Oxford Square.

Kostial’s body was found on Saturday morning by a Lafayette County Sheriff’s Deputy near a fishing camp.

She had been shot eight times in the abdominal area.

22-year-old Brandon Theesfeld of Texas has been booked into the Lafayette County Jail and charged with murder.

This is still a developing story.

