SURVEILLANCE: Video shows last night Ally Kostial was seen alive

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - Oxford police have released video of the last night Ally Kostial was seen alive.
In this video, you can see Kostial as she was leaving a bar on the Oxford Square.
Kostial’s body was found on Saturday morning by a Lafayette County Sheriff’s Deputy near a fishing camp.
She had been shot eight times in the abdominal area.
22-year-old Brandon Theesfeld of Texas has been booked into the Lafayette County Jail and charged with murder.
This is still a developing story.
