TBI crime stats show ‘significant drop’ in Memphis and Shelby County, says Crime Commission and UofM Public Safety Institute

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Preliminary figures from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation show a “significant drop” in crime in Memphis and Shelby County for the first half of 2019.
The University of Memphis Public Safety Institute and the Memphis Shelby County Crime Commission analyzed data for the first six months of the year, which shows declining reports in major property crime and some violent crimes.
Major property crime includes burglaries, motor vehicle thefts and other felony-level thefts. The report says major property crime dropped 7.5 percent in Memphis and 8.9 percent countywide compared to 2018. Burglaries were down 13.8 percent in the city and 15.8 percent in the county.
Domestic violence reports, which began declining in 2018, were down another 7 percent in Memphis and 5.9 percent in Shelby County.
Figures for major violent crime showed drops in robberies and rapes but increases in aggravated assaults and murders. The robbery rate dropped 18.1 percent in the city and 17.4 percent across the county. Rape reports dropped by 21.4 percent in Memphis and 23.1 percent in Shelby County.
Aggravated assaults, however, were up 8.2 percent in Memphis and 5.4 percent countywide, and murders were up 14.5 percent in Memphis and 16.8 percent in Shelby County.
The total major violent crime rate increased 1 percent in the city but dropped 0.7 percent throughout the county.
The overall crime rate is determined from reported crimes compiled into a group by the TBI. The overall crime rate dropped by 6.6 percent in Memphis and 7.5 percent countywide.
