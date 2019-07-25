Temperatures & humidity start to climb this weekend

It's a pleasant morning with temperatures ranging from the upper 50s to lower 60s. We will get spoiled by unseasonably cool weather again today. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s this afternoon and humidity levels will remain low. It will be clear tonight with lows in the mid 60s.
TODAY: Mostly sunny. Winds: NE 5-10 mph. High: 86.
TONIGHT: Clear. Winds: NE 5 mph. Low: 66.
FRIDAY: It will feel warmer tomorrow with highs in the upper 80s. Thankfully, humidity levels will still be relatively low, so you won’t need to worry about a high heat index. We will also have sunshine tomorrow afternoon and clear skies in the evening.
WEEKEND: There will be a slight increase in temperatures and humidity this weekend. Highs will be back to near 90 degrees with a heat index up to 95. Saturday will be dry, but a few pop-up showers will be possible Sunday afternoon.
NEXT WEEK: There will also be a chance for isolated afternoon showers on Monday, but rain chances will be slightly higher on Tuesday. Highs will remain in the upper 80s with lows in the lower 70s.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB