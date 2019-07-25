University of Memphis receives $13M donation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Memphis announced a $13 million commitment that will help support athletics.
The gift comes from Gary and Barbara Bryant, and is the largest donation in Memphis athletics history. Gary Bryant is a 1972 graduate of the U of M.
The specific use for the funds was not announced, but Allie Prescott, the Interim Director of Athletics, thanked the Bryant’s for their donation and passion to Memphis athletics.
The Previous largest single gift to Athletics was $10 million by former Tigers basketball player Bill Laurie and the Walton family for construction of the U of M’s new basketball practice facility.
Laurie was the starting point guard on the 1973 Tigers team with Larry Finch, Ronnie Robinson, and Larry Kenon that finished as NCAA national runner-up to Bill Walton and UCLA.
