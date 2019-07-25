Woman who met Brandon Theesfeld on dating app: ‘That could’ve been me’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Questions remain about the final moments of Ally Kostial’s life as captured on surveillance video on the Oxford square. The video was released as her family and friends prepare to remember her at a visitation and funeral in the St. Louis area this weekend.
Video released by the city of Oxford shows Kostial in a white top walking out of Funky’s bar Friday night, headed up the street toward Rooster’s. But she did not go inside.
By Saturday morning authorities discovered her body shot multiple times near Sardis Lake roughly 30 miles from Oxford.
On Tuesday, prosecutors charged a fellow Ole Miss student 22-year-old Brandon Theesfeld from Fort Worth, Texas with her murder. High-profile Mid-South defense attorneys Steve and Tony Farese have been brought on to mount his legal defense.
Tony Farese told WMC Action News 5 Wednesday that Theesfeld will enter a not-guilty plea, and no bond hearing has been set at this time. Prosecutors confirmed Thursday they have filed a motion for him to be held without bond.
“That could’ve been me, if I continued to hang out with him,” said Mary Ellen Manor.
Manor also goes to Ole Miss and says she met Theesfeld on a dating app earlier this year. They had mutual friends and went out twice, but she told WMC Action News 5 that she decided to end things when Theesfeld made comments that left her feeling uncomfortable.
“That’s what really threw me off and put me off that I didn’t want to hang around him anymore,” she said.
Manor said when Theesfeld would text her to get together after that, she would avoid it.
“When I mentioned in text messages I’m busy this weekend, he would say it’s ok I’m not crazy or anything, I was just seeing what you were doing,” she said.
Investigators have not detailed the relationship between Kostial and Theesfeld, but the two appear in pictures together from as far back as 2016 and friends have described their relationship as complicated.
On Thursday, Kostial’s father posted funeral arrangements for his daughter on Facebook along with a picture of her in her younger years, calling it one of his all-time favorites.
Kostial’s funeral is at Concordia Lutheran Church - Kirkwood at 505 S. Kirkwood Rd. in Kirkwood, Missouri. The public visitation is Friday, July 26 from 4 to 8 p.m. The funeral is Saturday at 10 a.m.
