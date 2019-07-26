Ex-high school football booster club treasurer charged with stealing over $20K

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - A former high school booster club treasurer is accused of stealing more than $20,000 from Houston High School in 2018.
Investigators with the Tennessee Comptroller's Office said Valerie Baker used the booster club's debit card to withdraw cash, make unauthorized purchases and pay off a personal car loan.
Investigators said Baker wrote checks payable to cash and used them for herself.
A Shelby County Grand Jury indicted Baker on charges of theft and forgery.
“It is fortunate the club president noticed this activity and reported it,” said Comptroller Justin P. Wilson. “However, it’s important that controls are put in place to prevent theft before it occurs. Financial responsibilities must be shared by multiple individuals to provide appropriate oversight and accounting.”
