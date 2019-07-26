5 Great Things: Top golfers tee up smiles at St. Jude; U of M receives $13M donation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s unseasonably nice weather seemed to encourage Mid-Southerners to do Great Things. Here are 5 that happened this week.
The World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational teed off with 45 of the world’s top golfers, all to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Terry, the Memphian in the “Back up Terry” video that went viral two years ago, received a brand new wheelchair thanks to Quantum Rehab and Team Adaptive. He also got a wheelchair-accessible van through a GoFundMe campaign.
The National Civil Rights Museum announced the recipients of the 2019 Freedom Awards. Hafsat Abiola, Gloria Steinem and John Legend are this year’s Freedom Award honorees. The museum will also pay tribute to “The Green Book,” which identified services for African Americans traveling during the Jim Crow Era.
The University of Memphis announced a $13 million commitment from Gary and Barbara Bryant. It’s the largest donation in Memphis athletics history.
A $100,000 Powerball ticket was sold in Memphis at Q-Mark on Winchester Road and, at last check, has yet to be claimed.
