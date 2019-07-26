High Profile Attorney says Sherra Wright’s Defense Would Have Been A Tough Sell

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - “It’s a tough defense and the reason is that defense encompasses yeah I did it but this is why I took a life.” High profile attorney, Leslie Ballin, said a planned defense for Sherra Wright would have been fraught with problems.
Wright’s attorney, Juni Ganguli, planned to use a battered woman defense if her case had gone to trial, the defense, years of physical abuse from Wright’s husband and then ex-husband Lorenzen Wright, even the children.
Ganguli said “In the end the defense, we would have settles on is she did it but she had been getting beaten repeatedly consistently for years.” High profile attorney Leslie Ballin says battered woman syndrome is a difficult defense to sell. “Self-defense is one thing. If the danger is imminent, it’s right there. it’s in your face that’s an easier sell.”
Another problem Ballin says is that Sherra and Lorenzen did not live together. And he lived in another state. “The distance between the two, the lack of regular contact, it would have been a hard sell.”
Ganguli told me Sherra did not report the abuse to police. He said not telling anyone is a characteristic of abused people. He said Lorenzen Wright actually wanted to remarry Sherra and that frightened her. “Mr. Wright had beaten her for years and the beatings were consistent and i led to her face being disfigured.
She feared that Mr. Wright would never leave her alone and she recruited Billy Turner to kill Mr. Wright.” Ganguli, who said he would have called witnesses to the beatings, did not have to use the defense because Sherra Wright pleaded guilty in a plea deal for 30 years with the possibility of parole in about 9 years. Ballin says that will never happen.
“This is the exact kind of case that a parole board would not parole initially.” Lorenzen Wright’s mother, Deborah Marion, told me she was never aware of any physical abuse from Lorenzen. She said “it is a lie, just another lie”.
