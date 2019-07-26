Hometown vigil pays tribute to Ally Kostial

ST. Louis, Mo. (WMC/KSDK) - Thursday night, friends and family of Ally Kostial held a vigil at her high school in Missouri.
Friends and former teachers held candles and wiped away tears as they shared stories of the impact Kostial had on their lives.
One person who attended the vigil said she will work to live her life just as Kostial lived hers--happy, optimistic and always smiling.
“I want everyone to focus on how good of a person she was and how much joy she brought into the world and how positive she was, not the situation,” Casey Hendrickson said.
A funeral service will be held Saturday morning after a public visitation Friday.
