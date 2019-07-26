Humidity is on the rise this weekend

Back to reality this weekend as the heat and humidity returns to the Mid-South, as to pop-up rain chances to end the week and start next week.
We are tracking lots of sunshine with a south wind today. Afternoon highs will warm into the upper 80s today. You will notice the warmer feeling in the air today, but humidity levels will still be lower than normal for this time of the year. Tonight, we keep with south winds, mainly clear skies and see lows dip into the upper 60s to lower 70s.
TODAY: Mostly sunny. Winds: Southeast around 5 to 10 mph. High: 89.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Winds: Southeast around 5 mph. Low: 69.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: There will be a slight increase in humidity this weekend. Highs will be back into the 90s with heat index values close to 100. It will feel more humid on Sunday compared to Saturday. Tomorrow will be dry, but a few pop-up showers are possible Sunday afternoon. However, most of the region will remain dry. Lows are back into the 70s this weekend, feeling a bit muggier.
NEXT WEEK: There will also be a chance for isolated shower in the afternoon on Monday, but rain chances go up a bit on Tuesday. The remainder of the week we will see only afternoon pop-up showers. Highs will stay in the upper 80s with lows in the lower 70s all week long.
