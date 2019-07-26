Humidity will start increasing this weekend

It's a mild morning with temperatures in the 60s under a clear sky. With sunshine and a south wind, we will end up in the upper 80s this afternoon. It will definitely feel warmer today, but humidity levels are still relatively low for July. It also won't be quite as cool tonight with lows in the upper 60s.
TODAY: Mostly sunny. Winds: SE 5-10 mph. High: 89.
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Winds: SE 5 mph. Low: 69.
WEEKEND: There will be a slight increase in humidity this weekend. Highs will be back to 90 degrees with a heat index up to 95. It will feel the most humid on Sunday. Saturday will be dry, but a few pop-up showers will be possible Sunday afternoon. However, most of the area will not see rain this weekend.
NEXT WEEK: There will also be a chance for isolated afternoon showers on Monday, but rain chances will be slightly higher on Tuesday. The rest of the week will only feature afternoon pop-up showers. Highs will remain in the upper 80s with lows in the lower 70s all week.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB