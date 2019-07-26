$50K reward offered after robbery of mail carrier

CORDOVA, Tenn. (WMC) - U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a $50,000 reward for information about a robbery of a mail carrier in Cordova.
The robbery happened at The View Apartments on Tuesday near 1 p.m.
Authorities released a sketch of the suspect, who’s described as a 5′6 man in his late 20s with four gold teeth and a goatee.
If you know where this man may be, call U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 or Memphis Police Department at 901-528-CASH.
