’Lucille’, other memorabilia from B.B. King’s estate going up for auction

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Fans of B.B. King have a chance this fall to get their hands on prized items from the blues legend’s estate.
Julien’s Auctions is holding an event Sept. 21 with King’s instruments, jewelry, jackets and other personal items up for bid.
The most coveted item is King’s stage-played black Gibson ES-345 prototype 1 for 80 limited edition “Lucille” guitar, gifted by Gibson on King’s 80th birthday. Its estimated value is $80,000 to $100,000.
Other items include:
- a National Medal of Arts presented by then-President George H.W. Bush, estimated at $20,000 to $30,000;
- King’s stage and photo shoot yellow gold ring with “BB” on the top, with the letters accented by diamonds, estimated at $8,000 to $10,000;
- King’s 2010 Savana G35 Touring Van that transported his equipment during his final tours, estimated at $8,000 to $10,000;
- an 18-karat yellow gold Hopkins & Hopkins pocket watch given to King by U2, estimated at $3,000 to $5,000;
- his Hollywood Walk of Fame plaque, estimated at $4,000 to $6,000;
- King’s honorary Doctorate of Music diploma from Yale University, estimated at $800 to $1,200;
- a handmade red leather guitar case embossed “Lucille and B.B. King," estimated at $1,000 to $2,000;
- King’s personal movie script of “Blues Brothers 2000” in which he was a guest star, estimated at $300 to $500;
- King’s jackets worn during the 2004 Grammy Awards and the 2008 Grammy Nominations Concert, each estimated at $5,000 to $7,000;
- a Stella Harmony acoustic guitar given by Les Paul, estimated at $1,000 to $2,000;
- King’s Grammy Nominee medal, estimated at $2,000 to $3,000;
- a brick with a plaque reading “From the grandstand where Elvis Presley performed at the 1956 Miss-Ala. Fair & Dairy Show,” estimated at $6,00 to $800;
- King’s 1983 U.S. passport, little black book, holy Bible and more.
Memorabilia is available for bid in person and online. For more information, visit juliensauctions.com.
