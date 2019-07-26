Memphis announces finalists to replace Brooks Museum, Memphis College of Art at Overton Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Memphis has narrowed down ideas to bring new life to the Brooks Museum and Memphis College of Art.
Both locations in Overton Park are becoming vacant by 2024.
Earlier this year, the city asked the public to submit ideas for the buildings. The city has since chosen 10 ideas out of more than 40 submissions.
For the Memphis College of Art, ideas include arts and entrepreneurship incubators, relocating the Metal Museum and building a destination hotel.
Ideas for the Brooks Museum include a public high school for the arts; a cultural arts campus for musical, theatrical events, film-making, dance, decorative arts and emerging artists; and a gathering place.conference center.
Other ideas include making the MCA or Brooks Museum into an Overton Park visitor’s center and repurposing Rust Hall and the Brooks building into a learning animation studio.
