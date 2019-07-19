Mid-South business headlines: South of Beale relocating; Collierville, Olive Branch winning suburban war for millennials

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We’re taking a look at some of this week’s biggest business headlines impacting the Mid-South with Greg Akers, Editor-in-Chief of the Memphis Business Journal.
South of Beale’s owner plans to relocate his restaurant, but it’s not moving far. Restaurateur Ed Cabigao bought the former Ambassador Hotel on South Main.
A $2 million building permit was filed this week for a railroad company, planning to open a new Memphis facility. The rail infrastructure manufacturer could bring 73 jobs and more than $9 million in capital investment to 611 Winchester Road.
The cities of Collierville and Olive Branch are winning the suburban war for new, young residents and adding more 20-to-34-year-olds than Downtown or Midtown Memphis have in recent years.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.