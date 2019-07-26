Mid-South businesses prepare for tax-free weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It was busy afternoon inside OfficeDepot Wolfchase on Friday.
General Manager Kathy Crane says they're getting ready for what's to come.
"It's going to be an extremely busy weekend with a lot of customers shopping," said Crane.
It’s tax free weekend in Tennessee and shoppers are out and about.
"I've already actually done some of the shopping and so it was just finalizing everything," said mother of two Zabrina Thurmen.
Thurmen is a mother of two and says supplies can be costly.
"How many folders they need? How many notebooks are we talking about? It can really add up with the amount of supplies," said Thurmen.
According to the Tennessee Department of Revenue these are the items that are tax free. Clothes $100 or less, school supplies and school art supplies $100 or less and computers $1,500 or less.
"It's a great opportunity for someone with one child or with many children," said Crane.
Businesses all over the state are preparing for this weekend. WMC Action News 5 stopped by Dollar General on Quince Road to see how they're preparing.
"If you're looking to stretch that dollar this will be the place to stop in," said store manager James Stribling.
Stribling says Dollar Genergal has everything from uniforms to namebrand school supplies. He's a father of three and knows the importance of saving money.
"Things add up very, very fast. Basically this is it. We want to stretch that dollar and I will be here at Dollar General," said Stribling.
The tax-free holiday weekend ends Sunday at 11:59 p-m in Tennessee.
Mississippi is also hosting a tax free weekend that’s going on Friday and Saturday only. For the first time, schol supplies will be included in Mississippi’s event.
