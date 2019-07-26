Police: Man in orange mask robs 4 in Midtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two men are charged with aggravated robbery after back-to-back muggings in Midtown Thursday night.
The first call came just before 10:30 p.m. after a man and woman said they were robbed on Oliver Avenue near South Cooper.
The pair said they were getting in their car when a man wearing an orange hockey mask pulled open the door and pointed a gun at one of their heads. The robber demanded cash and repeatedly threatened to shoot, according to a police report.
The male victim said the robber got $100 in cash, along with credit and debit cards. The woman said the robber also got her wallet and credit cards.
Video of the incident was captured on the Cooper-Young Neighborhood Watch camera system, the report notes.
Officers had only started investigating when another robbery was reported at 10:50 p.m. in a parking lot near Madison Avenue and South Rembert. A man and woman said they were standing near their cars when a man in an orange mask pointed a gun with an extended magazine at the male victim’s head and demanded their wallets.
Officers began searching the area for a white Ford Mustang seen leaving the Cooper-Young robbery. Within minutes, officers had a Mustang stopped on Summit Avenue and Union Avenue near Fresh Market.
The driver, 29-year-old Korben Corley, was taken into custody and charged with aggravated robbery.
Officers said the passenger, 25-year-old Quincy Shumpert, ran from the car and threw a mask, handgun and several wallets over a wall into the grocery store parking lot.
Shumpert was caught after a short chase and charged with aggravated robbery and evading arrest.
The stolen property was returned to all the victims.
