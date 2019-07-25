Possible Hep A exposure reported at McDonald’s in Trumann

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - State health officials warned residents Thursday about a possible Hep A exposure reported at the McDonald’s in Trumann due to an employee there testing positive for the virus.
According to a media release from the Arkansas Department of Health, individuals who ate at the McDonald’s at 500 Industrial Drive in Trumann between July 9 and July 16 should seek a vaccination immediately if they have not been vaccinated for the virus or if you are not sure of your vaccination status.
Officials said that while there are no specific treatments once a person gets the virus, it can be prevented after exposure by getting the vaccine or a medicine called immune globulin.
The medicine, which has antibodies to Hep A, can work best if given within two weeks of exposure to the virus, officials noted.
The state health department will be hosting a health clinic July 26 from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Poinsett County Health Unit at 1204 West Main Street in Trumann for people needing a shot.
The vaccine will be given at the clinic free of charge, with officials noting people should bring their insurance card and driver’s license as well.
Also, people who are not able to attend the clinic due to living in another county can visit their Local Health Unit for help on the vaccine.
The virus can cause several symptoms including fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, vomiting, nausea, dark urine, joint pain and jaundice, state officials said.
McDonald’s owner/operator Greg Madison released a statement Thursday to Region 8 News about the report.
“We were informed by the Arkansas Department of Health that one of our former employees became ill with Hep A, however, the transmission risk to guests and employees who have visited our restaurant is low. We are fully cooperating with local officials to ensure the health and safety of all our employees and guests. We are committed to providing a clean and safe environment for all who visit our restaurant and have taken the proactive steps to completely sanitize our restaurant," Madison said.
