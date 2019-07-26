Redbirds close out homestand with win over Baby Cakes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Redbirds beat New Orleans 3-1 Thursday at AutoZone Park.
Trailing 1-0 with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning, Adolis Garcia steps to the plate and rips a three-run home run to bring Memphis from behind for the victory. It was Garcia’s 23rd home run of the season and seventh in his last eight games.
Coincidentally, the Redbirds have won 5 of their last 7.
Chris Beck slammed the door in the top of the ninth to secure a series win over the Baby Cakes. The 'Birds hit the road for 3 games beginning Friday night at Oklahoma City.
