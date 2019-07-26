Sherra Wright transferred to Tennessee Department of Correction after plea deal in Lorenzen Wright’s murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sherra Wright is now in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction.
Wright is the former wife of NBA star Lorenzen Wright. She pleaded guilty Thursday to her role in his murder.
The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said Friday afternoon that Wright was transferred from the Shelby County Jail East to the custody of the DOC.
Wright made a plea deal, agreeing to plead guilty to facilitation of Lorenzen Wright’s murder. She was originally charged with first-degree murder.
An alleged co-conspirator, Billy Ray Turner, is still awaiting trial.
Lorenzen Wright was a former player for the Memphis Grizzlies and the University of Memphis. He disappeared after a cryptic 911 call July 19, 2010. His body was found 10 days later in the woods in the outskirts of Memphis. The autopsy showed he was shot five times, execution-style.
Upon Sherra Wright’s guilty plea, the judge sentenced her to 30 years in prison, but she’ll be eligible for parole in about nine years. She will also get credit for time already served, which is just less than two years.
SCSO says they took Wright Friday to a state prison in Nashville.
