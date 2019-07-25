Warmer & muggier weekend ahead

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and highs in the upper 80s with lows in the lower 70s. Rain chances increase slightly for Tuesday when a disturbance moves into the area. Skies will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-80s and lows in the lower 70s. Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower each day. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 with lows in the lower 70s.