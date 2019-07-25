Warmer & muggier weekend ahead

Temperatures and humidity are inching up as the week wraps up and we’ll really feel the mugginess as we get into the weekend.

By Ron Childers | July 25, 2019 at 7:21 PM CDT - Updated July 25 at 7:21 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -

TONIGHT: Clear & Mild WIND: SE 5 LOW: 66

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny WIND: SE 5-10 HIGH: 89

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear WIND: SE 5 LOW: 69

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy, warm, and muggy with highs near 90 and lows in the upper 60s. Sunday will also be partly cloudy and muggier along with a slight chance on an isolated shower during the afternoon or early evening. Highs will be in the upper 80’s with lows in the lower 70’s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and highs in the upper 80s with lows in the lower 70s. Rain chances increase slightly for Tuesday when a disturbance moves into the area. Skies will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-80s and lows in the lower 70s. Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower each day. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 with lows in the lower 70s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

WMC Action News 5

Facebook: Ron ChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @RonChilders

Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.