Warmer & muggier weekend ahead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Clear & Mild WIND: SE 5 LOW: 66
FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny WIND: SE 5-10 HIGH: 89
FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear WIND: SE 5 LOW: 69
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy, warm, and muggy with highs near 90 and lows in the upper 60s. Sunday will also be partly cloudy and muggier along with a slight chance on an isolated shower during the afternoon or early evening. Highs will be in the upper 80’s with lows in the lower 70’s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and highs in the upper 80s with lows in the lower 70s. Rain chances increase slightly for Tuesday when a disturbance moves into the area. Skies will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-80s and lows in the lower 70s. Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower each day. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 with lows in the lower 70s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: Ron ChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @RonChilders
